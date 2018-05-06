A company that specializes in home delivery of pet medications has landed $50 million from a big-name investor.

Portland-based Vetsource, which had also raised $12 million in 2015, reported the Series D round Tuesday morning. Bain Capital Ventures, the venture capital affiliate of Bain Capital, led the round.

It's one of the largest funding rounds this year and comes on the heels of a reported $100 million-plus round by the legal software company Exterro.

Vetsource said it will use the money to improve its operations, including "deliver(ing) better care and enhanc(ing) overall client experiences."

It's the second major investment for Bain in Portland this year. The company poured $8 million into Bamboo Sushi in April.

It also sold Portland software firm Viewpoint Construction, which it had bought in 2014 for $230 million, in April to Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB) for $1.2 billion.

The 13-year-old Vetsource is licensed in all 50 states as a pharmacy for pet medications that it ships all over the country. Its offerings include an in-hospital tool that integrates with clinics' practice management software, an e-commerce platform and veterinary practice support.

It has contracts with more than 8,100 companion animal and equine practices and works with all major pharmaceutical and therapeutic diet manufacturers, the company said.

The Bain investment could boost "the wealth of patient data on hand to enhance the way they care for their patients as well as drive greater efficiencies at their busy veterinary practices," Kurt Green, the company's president and CEO, said in a news release.

Yumin Choi, Bain Capital Ventures' managing director, added that the firm believes "Vetsource will continue to cement its market leadership and drive massive positive change in the veterinary industry.”

J.P. Morgan served as the sole placement agent for the deal.

