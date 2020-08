The fire took place in a 3-story home, and took over 3 hours to extinguish.

PORTLAND, Ore. — At 2 a.m. Saturday, Portland Fire and Rescue crews responded to a 3 alarm fire in house at Southwest Madison Street and Southwest Ardmore Ave.

The home was full involved, with heavy fire on all 3 floors, attic and roof.

Fire took approximately 3 hours to extinguish before crews were able to clear the scene.

PF&R investigations unit is on scene working to determine cause.