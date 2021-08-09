OHSU reopens COVID testing drive-thru site at Expo Center

With coronavirus spreading, more people need to get tested. That makes trying to book an appointment tougher. The Expo Center site should help ease the pressure.

PORTLAND, Ore. — With the delta variant continuing to spread across Oregon, more people are feeling the need to get tested. Due to the demand, trying to book an appointment has gotten more difficult.



On Wednesday, Sept. 8, Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) restarted the COVID testing clinic it shut down just a few months ago, at the Portland Expo Center.

“It's going very well; day one, we're working out the kinks, everyone who's shown up we've been able to test,” said Debbie Lamberger, director of Ambulatory Operations at OHSU.

The site in North Portland closed in June because the need had dropped. But a huge summertime surge of the delta variant changed everything, according to Lamberger.

“We've seen an increase in exposures and positive cases and suspected cases, and it's incredibly important for people to get tested and know whether they need to be isolating and quarantining so that we can avoid any further exposures”

This time, the clinic is by appointment, although Lamberger said they'll squeeze in walk-ins if they can. At full capacity, the clinic can test about 4,000 people a week, running Monday-Friday.

“I think finding testing is harder than finding vaccine right now, said Lamberger.

There are other testing options, from your doctor or health care provider to public health clinics, to testing at pharmacies across Oregon.

But it's not easy to book right now. KGW checked the website of a major pharmacy and found very few or no appointments available. The website said that due to high demand availability is limited.

The tests being administered by OHSU are the ones where the swab goes up your nose, called a polymerase chain reaction or a PCR test. The PCR tests are most accurate and it's typical to get results back within 48 hours. They're free, and for anyone 2 months or older.

“As a low barrier site, we are not limiting who we test: anyone who thinks they've been exposed, anyone who needs to get tested for work, for travel, we are trying to meet the needs of the community whatever they might be for testing,” said Lamberger.

And with the need up, the same team that delivered tests here before is back at it.