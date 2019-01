WARNING: Some of the content included in this story involves explicit language.

A comedian from Portland went viral Sunday after border patrol agents at the Spokane Greyhound bus station stopped him, asked for his papers and said they were fake when he presented them.

Mohanad Elshieky tweeted that ICE agents took his documents and interrogated him for some time while he was waiting to depart on a bus to Portland in Spokane. He had just finished performing a comedy routine at WSU in Pullman the night before.

Elshieky later corrected the tweet and said the agents were with border patrol. He said in a tweet the agents asked him to get off the bus.

Elshieky said in the twitter thread that the agents then took his documents and interrogated him. After showing them his asylum papers, the agents claimed the documents were fake and that he was 'illegal.'

Elshieky said in the tweet that this was impossible. He said the agents called immigration and after asking about his first and last name, Elshieky said he heard the person on the other end say he was in the system and that he had entered the country legally.

Elshieky said that the agents then ended the call and told him there was no record of him. After Elshieky threatened to take legal action against the agents, they said they would let him go and that he should carry papers on him next time, according to Elshieky's tweets.

Spokane Councilwoman Kate Burke tweeted a response to Elshieky's thread. In the tweet, she laid much of the blame on Mayor David Condon's shoulders.

"We on City Council passed an ordinance to prevent this kind of harassment. Our mayor, David Condon, has failed to execute that law," Burke said.

Border Patrol Officer Bill Kingsford responded to the tweets with a statement.

"We will look into this matter and be able to comment at a later time. However it is important to remember that as per 8 USC 1304(e), all immigrants 18 years of age and over are required by law to carry documents showing they are in the country legally," Kingsford wrote.

Elshieky responded to public feedback in a tweet on Monday morning.

"I appreciate everyone's kindness and support. What happened to me doesn't make me want to stay in the U.S any less. I do love being here and I view the United States as my home. Few bad Apples and some negative replies won't change that. Thank you all," he wrote.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a democrat from New York, retweeted Elshieky's thread, adding that this is an example of why ICE should be abolished.

"One of these days, I hope people realize that the idea that ICE should be scrapped isn't so crazy after all," Ocasio-Cortez said.

Elshieky later corrected his thread to mention that the agents he interacted with were from border patrol and not ICE.