Before exiting the 2020 presidential race, California Democrat Eric Swalwell collected a smattering of financial support from the Portland area.

Swalwell, who left the race July 8, nonetheless snagged $2,800 from area donors, according to campaign finance information compiled by the New York researcher RealtyHop. That would have put him in the No. 15 slot, among 19 candidates, in terms of money raised from Portlanders during 2019's first half, according to RealtyHop.

The group compiled a list of total donations collected from those within the city of Portland between Jan. 1 and June 30. Click on this link to view a gallery to see who, among the 17 remaining Democrats and one Republican running for the 2020 top spot, has culled the most donations.

Among RealtyHop's findings:

The top fundraiser in Portland holds the same designation in Portland.

Pete Buttigieg is the front runner in six cities, including Boston, Chicago and New York.

Sen. Bernie Sanders has raised a whopping $1.8 million. That figure, though, is dwarfed by Sen. Kamala Harris, who collected $2.3 million during the time frame.

The Business Journal will offer lists of top Oregon donors to candidates as the presidential race continues.

Portland Business Journal is a KGW News partner