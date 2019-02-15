PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said a Willamette Week report detailing friendly text messages exchanged between the commander of the police rapid response team and Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson is disturbing.

Willamette Week obtained text messages through a public records request between Lt. Jeff Niiya and Gibson, whose right-wing group has been involved in several violent clashes in Portland with left-wing anti-fascists since President Trump’s election. The texts purportedly show Niiya had a friendly rapport with Gibson, frequently discussing Gibson's plans to demonstrate.

“It is imperative for law enforcement to remain objective and professional, and in my opinion, these text messages appear to cross several boundaries,” Wheeler said in a statement on Thursday.

“Moreover, the texts appear to unnecessarily encourage Joey Gibson, the leader of a group that perpetrates hate speech and violence,” Wheeler said.

In one text reported by the newspaper, Niiya tells Gibson that he doesn't see a need to arrest his brawling assistant even if he has a warrant, unless the assistant commits a new crime.

“[The text messages] also raise questions about whether warrants are being enforced consistently and what information is being shared with individuals who may be subject to arrest,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler said he has directed Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw to thoroughly investigate.

Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said Willamette Week’s reporting confirms some Portland police work in collusion with right-wing extremists. Hardesty asked for an independent investigation led by an investigator chosen by community groups.

Read Willamette Week's full report