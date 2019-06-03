SALEM, Oregon — Lawmakers held hands and sang "Amazing Grace" as part of their final tribute to Oregon's late Secretary of State Dennis Richardson.

Richardson died late last month following a battle with brain cancer. He was 69.

Hundreds are expected to pay their respects to Richardson at a state funeral on Wednesday. His body will lie in the Capitol prior to a state funeral later in the afternoon in the House of Representatives.

As secretary of state, the Republican Richardson was Oregon's top elections official and held the second-highest office in the state after the governor. Democratic Gov. Kate Brown is expected to name his successor in the coming weeks.

Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson (photo: @OregonSOS, Twitter)

WATCH: Dennis Richardson lies in state at the Capitol

This will be the first state funeral since 1983.

RELATED: Friends and colleagues remember Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson