Washington's 60-day legislative session begins in Olympia, where lawmakers have to pass a supplemental state budget and are expected to address several other issues, including homelessness.

After the Legislature convenes Monday, a new speaker of the House will be sworn in. Democratic Rep. Laurie Jinkins of Tacoma will be the first woman and first gay speaker in the state.

Lawmakers also are taking into account the impacts of Initiative 976, which is on hold for now due to a legal challenge. That measure lowered annual vehicle registration to $30 and largely revoked the authority of state and local governments to add taxes and fees without voter approval.

