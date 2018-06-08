Primary elections are heating up, and ballots are due Tuesday.

Ballots must be turned in to a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. You can also drop your ballot in the mail free of postage, but it must be postmarked by August 7.

By Monday evening, statewide turnout hovered just above 22 percent, and King County is just under that as of Monday afternoon. The Secretary of State’s Office expects close to 40 percent turnout.

Here’s a look at some of the hot races we’re tracking:

U.S. Senate

A whopping 28 candidates filed to challenge incumbent Sen. Maria Cantwell, a Democrat who’s seeking her fourth term.

Former Washington State GOP Chairman Susan Hutchison has established herself as the Republican front-runner. Hutchison stepped down as chair earlier this year but didn’t file her candidacy for U.S. Senate until just before the deadline in May.

Of the 28 challengers, five are Democrats, 13 are Republicans, five are Independents, and six list other parties.

U.S. House 8th District

One of the most heated races in the state is the 8th District race, a primary target of Democrats looking to pick up a seat in the House.

Many contenders originally filed to replace retiring Republican Rep. Dave Reichert. However, several front-runners have emerged: Republican Dino Rossi, a former State Senator, and statewide candidate, and three Democratic frontrunners Jason Rittereiser, an attorney; Dr. Kim Schrier, a pediatrician; and Dr. Shannon Hader, a former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official.

Rossi was first elected to State Senate in 1996, but he’s perhaps best known for his statewide races. He lost the gubernatorial bid to former Governor Christine Gregoire in 2004 and challenged Gregoire again in 2008.

Rittereiser, who grew up in Ellensburg, served as a King County criminal prosecutor before entering private practice as an employment attorney.

Schrier jumped into the race after Republican Congress’ effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act last year. She has worked as a pediatrician in Issaquah for 16 years.

At the CDC, Hader worked under four different presidential administrations, focusing on global HIV and TB prevention and care.

The 8th District is vast and diverse, spanning 7,000 square miles and four counties, including parts of Chelan, Kittitas, King, and Pierce counties.

Republicans have controlled the 8th District since its inception; however, it's voted for Democratic presidents in the past, including Hillary Clinton in 2016.

U.S. House 9th District

A first-time candidate is looking for a shakeup in the 9th District. Sarah Smith, 30, is challenging longtime Rep. Adam Smith, who is seeking a 12th term.

Sarah Smith was nominated by Brand New Congress, a group formed by former Bernie Sanders staffers and volunteers that aims to upturn the political establishment.

Smith is riding on the heels of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who unseated incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley, D-New York, in the June primary and was also backed by Brand New Congress.

Republican Doug Basler, who has run against Adam Smith twice before, has also filed in the race.

The heavily Democratic 9th District covers parts of King and Pierce counties, including South Seattle, Bellevue, the Port of Tacoma, Renton, Kent, Tukwila, Des Moines, and Federal Way.

State Senate 34th District

It’s a crowded field of candidates vying to replace Senate Majority Leader Sharon Nelson, D-Maury Island, who announced her retirement following the past legislative session.

Eleven candidates, including seven Democrats, two Republicans, an Independent, and one candidate without a party preference have filed.

The 34th District covers West Seattle, North Highline, Vashon and Maury Islands, and parts of Burien.

Pierce County prosecutor

Incumbent Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist has one challenger: Mary Robnett, who worked in the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office for 18 years.

Lindquist was appointed to the position by the Pierce County Council in 2009 and was re-elected to the position twice.

Robnett said in an interview in February she’s running against Lindquist, because she was “disappointed” in the way he ran the office.

Lindquist has faced accusations of retaliation and prosecutorial misconduct. In March, a judge ruled Lindquist violated the Public Records Act by not releasing text messages related to a sabotage investigation.

Balance of power

All seats in the State House and half of the seats in the State Senate are up for grabs, which means both parties will be fighting for the balance of power in Olympia.

Currently, Democrats hold a majority in both chambers: 50-48 in the House and 25-24 in the Senate.

Republicans say if they can flip one seat in the House, they will effectively have a tie. They are targeting Democrats in swing districts or districts they perceive to trend Republican. That includes the 19th District, which covers Aberdeen, Montesano, and Longview, and the 24th District, which covers Port Angeles, Port Townsend, and Hoquiam.

Democrats are also targeting swing districts, particularly in King County and the South Sound, hoping to ride momentum from the midterms.

