Washington primed to ban sale, transfer of assault weapons

Both chambers of the Washington state legislature have passed a version of a bill that would ban the sale of automatic and semi-automatic guns.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington is primed to ban the sale, transfer and manufacture of assault weapons after both chambers of the state legislature have approved versions of HB 1240.

An assault weapons ban has been proposed but failed to pass the state legislature for the past several years.

The state Senate passed HB 1240 by a 27 to 21 vote on Saturday, clearing the way for a concurrence vote in the House of Representatives and final approval from Governor Jay Inslee, who has expressed his support for the measure.

HB 1240 would ban the sale, transfer, distribution, manufacture and importation of certain automatic and semi-automatic guns and gun features.

Notably, the bill doesn't affect people who already own guns on the potential banned list, including AR-15s, AK-47s, and M-16s.

"I think this took [the possession element] out and opened up the conversation so we could focus on what we really wanted to do which is to stop the flow of these types of weapons into the state of Washington," said State Senator Yasmin Trudeau, a Democrat who represents the Tacoma area.

Trudeau said the bill is one element of gun-related legislation that she believes would reduce the number of mass shootings.

"No single bill is going to address gun violence at large, but we know there is a direct correlation between mass shootings and the types of weapons that are being banned under this bill," Trudeau said.

Washington would become the 10th state to ban the sale of certain types of assault weapons, including guns that have been used in the deadliest mass shootings.

Similar bills have failed to pass through the Washington state legislature in recent years.

Republicans have blamed mental health for mass shootings and said the ban would restrict gun access for legal and responsible gun owners.

Sen. Keith Wagoner, a Republican, criticized the bill, saying it would harm Washingtonians who like using some of these firearms for hunting, sport and self-defense.

Trudeau told KGW that the bill addresses the balance between enjoyment and public safety.

"The legislators that I work with do exemplify responsible gun ownership, I think a lot of people do, but again we don’t legislate for those with the best behavior, we legislate for the worst behavior, that is because we want to protect our community at large.”

Trudeau said HB 1240 is moving forward because it’s not focused on current gun possession, just future sales and transfers.

She also said Democrats have stronger majorities in both chambers than past years and the support for an assault weapons ban has grown with the frequency of mass shootings.

"It’s the urgency and the fact we’ve got the political support and political will," she said.

The bill has exemptions for law enforcement agencies and military members. If passed, it’s expected to be challenged in court.

"The courts have their job and legislature has our job and I feel we did our job yesterday and when it gets to the courts, they’ll do theirs," she said.

The bill needs final approval from the House of Representatives and Governor Jay Inslee before it could become law with immediate effect.