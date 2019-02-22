PORTLAND, Ore. — Two Oregon lawmakers have been demoted following complaints of disrespectful and rude behavior.

Rep. Mitch Greenlick on Thursday was removed as chairman of the House Committee on Health Care. The Portland Democrat has also been booted off the House Conduct Committee.

Greenlick on Tuesday called a pharmaceutical lobbyist "stupid" during a hearing on a drug pricing bill. He quickly apologized but Republicans called for his demotion saying his behavior contributed to a "disrespectful atmosphere" in the statehouse.

Republican Rep. Bill Post of Keizer lost his seat from the House Judiciary Committee after calling a state senator "cray-cray" and provoking a gun-control advocacy group via Twitter.

The Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries in January filed a civil rights complaint against the Legislature, accusing its leaders of allowing harassment to persist.

RELATED: Investigation: Oregon lawmakers lax on stopping sexual harassment