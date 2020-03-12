Travis Stovall is Gresham's next mayor, first Black person to hold seat

Following a recount, Travis Stovall remained ahead of Eddy Morales by 13 votes in the hotly contested Gresham mayoral race.

GRESHAM, Ore. — Even though the general election was almost a month ago, some races are still being called.

Following a recall election, entrepreneur Travis Stovall will be the next mayor of Gresham, and the first Black person to hold the seat.

In a hotly contested race, Stovall came out with 13 more votes than Eddy Morales, a current Gresham city councilor. Stovall had 16,646 votes to Morales’ 16,633, while three other candidates trailed behind.

The recount was triggered after “challenge ballots” were counted on Nov. 18 and the race was within 0.2%. The hand-conducted recount didn't change much, as previous results had already shown Stovall up by 13 votes.

The final results were released Wednesday and certified to the City of Gresham, according to Eric Sample, of the Multnomah County Elections Division.

Stovall said in a statement to KGW, "While the race was extended to ensure every vote was counted, we welcomed the process of ensuring that everyone had an opportunity to participate in the democratic process. I want to express thanks for all the mayoral candidates and all the work that went into the campaigns. I look forward to working with Councilor Morales as we work to move the City of Gresham forward."

While Morales has yet to respond to request for comment, he also expressed trust in the electoral process on his website saying, “If we lose the mayor’s race by 13 votes or win by 2, one thing is certain: our community is victorious. We trust the automatic recount process to run its course - no matter the outcome”

In a past interview with KGW, the candidates discussed the issues that the mayor will have to face, like Gresham's $13 million budget shortfall.

Stovall aims to make budget cuts while still ensuring critical services are available. Embraced by the business community, he plans to prioritize equitable economic development.

"Economic development in itself is not bad, but it needs to be equitably distributed," he said. "How do we make sure everybody has an opportunity to pull themselves up from poverty to achieve prosperity?"

This high-turnout election demonstrated a shift in demographics in Gresham, Oregon’s fourth-largest city. Either result would have been historic, with Stovall being Black and Morales being gay and Latino.

Stovall will be the first Black mayor in any large town or city in the Portland metro region.