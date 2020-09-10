Trail Blazers host event at Moda Center that encourages people to vote

Thousands of people are expected at the Moda Center on Friday for an event called Rip City Votes Pickup.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of people are expected at the Moda Center on Friday morning for an event called Rip City Votes Pickup.

The event will be hosted by the Portland Trail Blazers, Multnomah County and the health department. Officials are asking people to stay in their cars and wear masks when they are picking up the kits.

Fans will get custom 2020 items, including stickers, buttons and educational material. This is all part of spreading awareness about getting registered to vote. The event is happening at Garden Garage. Volunteers will put the kits in people's backseats.

Director of Elections Tim Scott said it's important that people get registered to vote before the Oct. 13 deadline.

"We supplied voter registration forms in English and Spanish," Scott said. "The health department has supplied flyers on COVID information. It's going to be a joint function where they are going to encourage people to register to vote and handing out information about COVID."