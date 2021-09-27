Oregon Treasurer Tobias Read announces he'll run for governor

"We need to stop lurching from one crisis to the next," Read said in a news release announcing his candidacy.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tobias Read, a Democrat who has served as the Oregon State Treasurer since 2017, announced Monday that he'll run for governor in 2022.

"I'm running for governor because I believe it’s going to take steady leadership to help us move beyond this pandemic and start building a better future," Read said in a news release announcing his intention to enter the Democratic primary for governor. "We need to stop lurching from one crisis to the next and lay out a vision for where to take Oregon, not just next year, but for the next generation. My approach is simple: I’ll measure Oregon’s progress by how well our kids are doing."

In Read's news release, he centered his focus on getting Oregonians vaccinated, as well as investments in education, job training and clean energy. He highlighted some of his accomplishments in state government, including helping to pass full-day kindergarten, helping to establish the state's rainy day fund and as treasurer, implementing a retirement savings program and college savings program for Oregonians.

Prior to his election as state treasurer, Read was a state representative for 10 years, from 2007 to 2017. He represented District 26, which covers the Beaverton area.

Read joins a growing list of candidates who've announced that they'll run, including House Speaker Tina Kotek. New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof has said he's weighing a run for governor, but hasn't officially announced his candidacy. Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is said to be seriously considering running for governor.

The following is a current list of people who have filed to run for governor in 2022: