PORTLAND, Ore. — Six senators, two House members, a governor, a cabinet member, 14 total candidates: Which one took in the biggest fundraising haul in Oregon?

The Business Journal has added up the campaign contributions of all of the candidates for the Democratic nomination for president who received donations in Oregon in the first quarter.

Candidates' takes ranged from $1,623 up to $76,254 for a total amount of more than $265,000. Some candidates received less than 20 contributions while the top fundraiser had close to 1,000.

The Journal this week has been analyzing candidates' fundraising success at the start of the 2020 election season. It ranked President Donald Trump's biggest contributors Tuesday and on Wednesday listed the top donors to Democrats so far.

Today's list includes some who have been early front-runners like Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and more obscure candidates like Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang. It does not include former Vice President Joe Biden, who launched his campaign after the quarter ended. The same goes for Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper.

There is still about a year and half to go before the next president is elected. Click on the slideshow link above to see which Democrat has a head start among Oregon donors.

Portland Business Journal is a KGW News partner.