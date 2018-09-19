If Oregon Gov. Kate Brown ever thought the state's Democratic stronghold would make her reelection prospects easy, she's probably, fewer than six weeks away from the Nov. 6 election, strongly rethinking that stance.

For one thing, she had, between June 1 and Sept. 17, outraised her Republican opponent Knute Buehler by just $300,000. Brown raised $3.35 million, from 3,866 donations, during that period compared to $3.06 million, on 3,237 donations.

For another, Buehler, in one fell swoop, yesterday raised another $750,000, from the Republican Governors Association. That gift came on the heels of a $1 million Phil Knight donation that landed in August.

We'll include more information on that gift in upcoming campaign finance contribution stories leading up to the election. In looking to gauge which candidate has the momentum going into the stretch run, we examined contributions made during the summer months.

As for the incumbent, Brown has tapped a reliable list of business and individual contributors.

Avangrid, the renewable energy company, gave her $10,000. Former Fred Meyer executive Ken Thrasher gave Brown $4,000 over the summer months.

Both well-known Robert Balls in Portland business gave Brown money. Robert Ball the attorney gave her $2,500 while Robert Ball the developer gave Brown $1,000.

Residential real estate mainstay Jenelle Isaacson contributed $1,000, as did PGE's CEO Maria Pope and noted Oregon State University researcher Jane Lubchenko.

Politicians also lined up behind the incumbent. Portland City Commissioner Dan Saltzman contributed $500 while his fellow Commissioner Amanda Fritzgave $250. Oregon State. Rep. Alyssa Keny-Guyer also gave Brown $250.

Brown further logged multiple contributions from individuals throughout the country and state. John Comella of Philadelphia donated 35 times, for a total of $142. William DeYoung of Terrebonne made 25 gifts in giving Brown $898 while Lisa Anglim of Tualatin contributed a total of $807 through 18 gifts.

Ray Bowman of Beaverton donated 17 times, with the amount coming to $296.

She's also landed a number of contributions from those on the national stage, including billionaire Tom Steyer, who pitched in $15,000 to Brown's reelection bid.

And, finally, Brown received $180 from Glenn Campbell. No, not the late singer’s estate: Campbell is listed on campaign finance forms as an IT support tech from Buffalo.

Click through for a closer look at Brown's top 41 contributors (we'd intended to do the top 30, but 17 contributors, in giving $10,000, landed at No. 26).

