The race for Oregon governor has been a magnet for political donations. Democrat Kate Brown and Republican Knute Buehler have combined to raise at least $18 million, making it the most expensive race between two candidates in Oregon history.

“It tells us that the stakes are pretty high for Oregon,” said KGW political analyst Len Bergstein. “Sometimes Oregon voters don’t realize we’re so important in our own eyes and in the eyes outside of Oregon.”

Laural Porter sat down with Bergstein to break down the race and the impact of huge donations. Watch their conversation in the video below.

