TRIVIA: Test your Inauguration Day knowledge

Which president was the first to be inaugurated in Washington D.C.? How many Presidents were sworn in away from the nation's capital? Test your knowledge here.

PORTLAND, Ore — Today, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States but how much do you know about Inauguration Day? Test your knowledge with the 12 questions below.

#1 - Have all presidents been sworn in using a bible?

Answer: No, four presidents were sworn in without using a bible. John Quincy Adams (1825), Franklin Pierce (1853), Theodore Roosevelt (1901), and Lyndon Johnson in 1963.

#2 - Who had the warmest weather at their inauguration?

Answer: Ronald Reagan had both the warmest and coldest inaugurations on record. During his first inauguration in 1981 it was 51 degrees outside. Four years later and the temperature was a freezing 7 degrees in Washington D.C.

#3 - Which inauguration ceremony was the first to be televised?

Answer: Harry Truman's inauguration on January 20, 1949 was the first to be televised.

#3 - Who had the largest crowd at their inauguration?

Answer: Barack Obama holds the record for the largest crowd at 1.8 million people during his first inauguration in 2009.

#4 - Who is the oldest president to take office?

Answer: At 78 years old Joe Biden is the oldest person to become president of the United States. Donald Trump previously held this title as he was 70 when he took office.

#5 - Who was the first president to be sworn in at the Capitol?

Answer: Thomas Jefferson was the only president to walk to and from his inauguration. He was also the first to be inaugurated at the Capitol.

#6 - Who took the oath of office away from Washington D.C.?

Answer: Six presidents have taken the oath of office outside Washington D.C.:

1. George Washington, New York (1789) and Philadelphia (1793)

2. John Adams, Philadelphia (1797)

3. Chester A. Arthur, New York (1881)

4. Theodore Roosevelt, Buffalo (1901)

5. Calvin Coolidge, Plymouth (1923)

6. Lyndon Johnson, Dallas (1963)

#7 - Has any president been sworn in by a woman?

Answer: In 1963, Lyndon Johnson became the first and only president to be sworn in by a woman. The swearing-in ceremony was administered by Judge Sarah T. Hughes in an Air Force One conference room after the death of John F. Kennedy.

#8 - Who gave the shortest and longest inaugural addresses?

Shortest: George Washington's inaugural address in 1793 was a mere 135 words.

Longest: William H. Harrison's 1841 address remains the longest at 8,445 words.

#9 - Which presidents did not attend their successor's inauguration ceremony?

Answer: Four presidents skipped their successor's inauguration ceremony: John Adams (1801), John Quincy Adams (1829), Andrew Johnson (1869) and Donald Trump in 2021.

#10 - Who was the first to take the oath of office outdoors?

Answer: James Monroe was the first president to take the oath of office outdoors in Washington D.C. in 1817.

#11 - How many presidents have been Catholic?

Answer: Joe Biden became the second person after John F. Kennedy to be elected president as a Catholic.

#12 - Has January 20th always been Inauguration Day?