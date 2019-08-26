PORTLAND, Ore. — Milwaukie Mayor Mark Gamba, a former National Geographic photographer, is challenging incumbent Kurt Schrader for Oregon's 5th District in 2020.
He talked with KGW's Laural Porter about his passion to battle climate change, not taking corporate PAC money during the 2020 campaign, and his efforts to improve safe routes to school.
You can listen to the entire interview in a podcast:
Or watch Part 1 of his appearance on KGW's Straight Talk here:
Watch Part 2: