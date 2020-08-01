PORTLAND, Ore. — The special election to fill the remaining term of former Portland City Commissioner Nick Fish will be held on May 19, at the same time as the city's primarily election.

The city council passed a resolution Wednesday authorizing the special election. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote, a run-off election is set for Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Fish died Thursday, Jan. 2 after a two-year battle with abdominal cancer. A celebration of life ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. in Hoffman Hall on the Portland State University campus.

RELATED: ‘Once in a generation public official’: Beloved city commissioner Nick Fish left his mark on Portland

The council, in its first meeting since Fish's death, observed a moment of silence Wednesday and each council member and the mayor took a few minutes to speak about their former colleague.

"He spent the best years of his life in that chair right over there. And he did it because he loved it. He could have done anything he wanted but he chose to be here," Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said.

"We are sad today. But I also want people to know that as the weeks and the months and the years roll on, we're going to look back on Nick Fish and his life and we're going to smile a lot and we're going to laugh a lot and we're going to say we were all better and this community was better for having Nick Fish in it. We are fortunate to have known him," Wheeler said.

Information about how to apply to appear on the ballot will be available for download on the city elections office website or in person Monday, Jan. 13. The deadline to file is March 10.

RELATED: 'Nick was taken too early': Portland, Oregon leaders honor accomplished commissioner Nick Fish