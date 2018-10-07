After President Donald Trump announced his selection of Brett Kavanaugh to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court, U.S. Senators from Oregon and Washington released statements about the nomination.

The senators, all Democrats, are all opposed to confirming Kavanaugh.

If confirmed, Kavanaugh would move the court in a more conservative direction for decades to come.

Below are the senators' full statements.

Sen. Jeff Merkley

“We knew that if Donald Trump picked anyone off his list of extremists, fundamental rights would be at stake. Now, the decision has arrived, and everything we feared is on the line.

“Roe v. Wade could be overturned and abortion and forms of contraception criminalized. Americans with pre-existing conditions could lose life-saving health care. Marriage equality could be overturned. Racial inequality and blatant voter suppression could be further embraced by the highest court in the land.

“These are no longer wild hypotheticals; these are real and imminent threats to our nation.

“The justices of the Supreme Court should be selected based on the wisdom, experience, and values they bring to the job, not hand-picked by ideological organizations committed to rolling back the ability of women, minorities, workers, and consumers to participate fully and freely in society. To safeguard the rights of all Americans and our founding vision of a ‘We the People’ nation, Americans must rise up and make their voices heard in the U.S. Senate.”

Sen. Ron Wyden

“Tonight the president begins a forced march back to the days when women’s health care choices were made by government.

“There can be no mistaking Trump’s Supreme Court nomination for anything but what it is: a direct attempt to overturn Roe v. Wade. American women could lose the right to chart the courses of their own lives, finding their futures are determined by the whims of fanatical state legislators and the availability of contraception. Make no mistake: we will not go back to those days.”

Sen. Patty Murray

“President Trump has been very clear about what he wants in a Supreme Court nominee—he has stated it openly, publicly, and repeatedly.

“He has said that he wants a nominee who was fully committed to overturning Roe v. Wade, criminalizing abortions, and rolling back women’s ability to access contraception and other basic health care. On the campaign trail he promised that Roe v. Wade “can be changed” and that he was going to be “putting pro-life justices on the court” so that it would be overturned “automatically.”

“He has said that he wants a nominee who would immediately declare health care reform unconstitutional and cut off access to care for people with pre-existing conditions. On the campaign trail he criticized Chief Justice Roberts because he “should have, frankly, ended Obamacare, and he didn’t”—and promised “a strong test” for a “strong conservative” who would be different than Roberts on health care.

“He has made it clear that he wants a nominee who would keep handing more power to massive corporations and the wealthiest Americans, and keep diluting the power of regular voters.

“He has made it clear that he wants a nominee who would eliminate protections that preserve the air we breathe and the water we drink.

“He has made it clear that he wants a nominee who would roll back the rights and freedoms for workers, for LGBTQ Americans, and for so many others.

“President Trump, more than any President I’ve seen, has been explicit about what he expects from a nominee.

“I voted against Judge Kavanaugh’s elevation to the Circuit Court, and based on his record as a judge and everything I know about him, he is exactly what President Trump is looking for and would swing the balance of the Supreme Court for a generation against women, workers, patients, and families.

“So I will I oppose this nomination and I will strongly encourage my Senate colleagues to stand with me and with people across the country in rejecting him. And then I will urge President Trump to nominate someone who is clearly and strongly committed to not rolling back settled law when it comes to women’s health and patient protections—and to protecting the rights and freedoms that people across the country hold so dear.

“Finally, this is not a time for anyone to sit back and watch while the Supreme Court and the future of our nation hangs in the balance. We just need a few Republicans in this Republican-majority Senate to stand up to President Trump and stand with Democrats and people across the country in rejecting this nominee. So I urge every American—in red states and blue states, big cities and small towns—to make their voice heard right now: call your Senator, show up at rallies, organize online and in person. Make it clear to Senate Republicans that you care about your rights and freedoms and that you need them to stand with you and oppose this nominee who would move our country so far in the wrong direction.”

Sen. Maria Cantwell

​​​​​​​"I have grave concerns about this nomination and Judge Kavanaugh’s previous decisions on net neutrality and health care."

