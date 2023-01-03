What is the Senate pro tempore? Patty Murray becomes first woman to hold position

Murray was sworn in as the Senate pro tempore, making her the first woman in the position.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) was sworn in as the Senate pro tempore Tuesday morning, making her the first woman in the position and putting her third in line for president of the United States.

Murray said she was "truly honored" of the position in a statement Tuesday after she was sworn in.

The pro tempore is third in line for the presidency, behind the vice president and House speaker.

"It's a responsibility I am deeply honored to take on for my country and for Washington state," Murray said in a statement. "And I hope that when young women watch footage of the first female Vice President — my friend, Kamala Harris — swearing me in today, they don't question for a moment whether their voices matter, or if they belong in Congress. Because we need even more women to serve at every level of government.

"I care deeply about the work we do here in Congress and how that work can help the friends and neighbors I grew up with and the constituents I represent. I look forward to serving our country as President Pro Tem."

As president pro tempore, Murray would preside over the Senate in the absence of the vice president. Additionally, the pro tempore has several other responsibilities, including appointing the director of the Congressional Budget Office, as well as the Senate legislative and legal counsel. President pro tempore also makes appointments to national commissions and advisory boards.

The president pro tempore can also administer oaths required by the Constitution, sign legislation, preside with the speaker of the House when the houses are in joint sessions or meetings and fulfill other obligations.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced his intention to nominate Murray for the position on Nov. 16.

Murray's nomination came as Democrats retain control of the U.S. Senate following a contentious midterm election cycle where Republicans expected a “red wave.” Republicans narrowly won back the U.S. House with a slim majority.

Looking ahead, Murray said she will work to defend women’s rights in her new position against the Republican-controlled Congress.

Murray’s nomination also came as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she will not seek a leadership role in the new Congress, after serving nearly two decades as the leader of House Democrats.