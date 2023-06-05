Seattle City Council set to vote on public drug use legislation

The state passed a new law on drug possession during a special legislative session in May.

SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council will vote Tuesday on legislation that would give City Attorney Ann Davison the authority to prosecute drug possession and public drug use cases.

The ordinance, proposed by Councilmembers Sara Nelson and Alex Pedersen, would bring Seattle into compliance with the state's new drug possession law that goes into effect July 1.

“I am the misdemeanor prosecutor for the City of Seattle," Davison previously told KING 5. "That's why the voters put me here. If it doesn’t happen, then it will essentially legalize drug use in the City of Seattle and that’s not what I think most people are wanting to see."

The state bill, which was passed during a controversial special legislative session in May, sets the penalty for possession of controlled substances as a gross misdemeanor with a maximum confinement time of six months for the first two convictions. Any fine for any conviction is capped at a maximum of $1,000.

The bill would create a system for a pre-trial diversion program to get people into treatment. The bill requires mandatory early conviction vacation if the person in question can complete treatment or has "substantially complied" with a recovery program or similar services for six months.

In 2021 the Washington Supreme Court struck down a state law making drug possession a felony. It was unconstitutional, the court said, because it did not require prosecutors to prove that someone knowingly had the drugs. Washington was the only state in the country without that requirement.

In response, lawmakers passed a temporary measure giving themselves two years to build a long-term policy.

Councilmember Tammy J. Morales released a statement Monday urging her colleagues to vote against the legislation, calling it an attempt to "ramp up the failed War on Drugs."

According to the Seattle City Attorney’s Office, there were 589 overdose deaths in Seattle in 2022, up 72% from 2021.