Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg will both make appearances in Washington state in the next 72 hours, hoping to keep up momentum in their race for the Democratic nomination for President.

Buttigieg will be in Seattle on Saturday for a private fundraiser, while Sanders will appear at the Tacoma Dome Monday night. If four years ago is any indication, he could fill the building to capacity. Sanders drew a crowd of 15,000 to Safeco Field in the run up to his Washington caucus victory in 2016.

"We feel great that Bernie is coming to check us out, on Presidents' Day no less," said Shaun Scott, Field Organizer for Sanders Washington state office. "He cares about Washington, and climate justice, and moving the needle of a Green New Deal."

Sanders already topped the exclusive KING 5 News statewide poll of voters last month, and has a financial edge on his democratic colleagues.

Washington could boil down to a 'Battle of the Bs' with Bernie, Buttigieg, Joe Biden, and Michael Bloomberg. The latter has already earned the endorsement of Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards and Bloomberg has opened offices in Seattle and throughout the state. He polled at a surprising 12% in the KING 5 News poll, without ever appearing in the state.

Elizabeth Warren and the rising Amy Klobuchar have already made campaign stops here.

Sanders' appearance will likely renew talk about the progressive and moderate wings of the Democratic party. He'll be joined on stage by Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. Scott said he believes there is plenty that separates his candidate from the other similarly-initialed leaders.

"I think the one 'B' we need to be focusing on in this election is billionaires, Bernie is a candidate not backed by billionaires, Bernie is not a billionaire himself, that is the capital 'B' that most voters care most about," said Scott.

Washington state's Presidential Primary is March 10.

