PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Greg Walden has agreed to a televised debate against his challenger, Jamie McLeod-Skinner.

The East Oregonian reports the two could face off at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 on Bend television station KTVZ. But first they need to agree to terms.

McLeod-Skinner, a democrat from Terrebonne, first challenged the 10-term Republican incumbent to a debate two months ago.

McLeod-Skinner, in a letter Wednesday to Walden, took issue with the debate's duration, format and sponsor.

Instead of the debate being 30 minutes and in a closed TV studio, McLeod-Skinner seeks a 90-minute debate that is hosted by the City Club of Central Oregon and is open to the public.

She also suggests two more debates in eastern and southern Oregon.

Local election agencies will begin mailing out ballots to voters Oct. 17. Election Day is Nov. 6.

