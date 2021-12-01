Oregon Rep. Peter DeFazio announces retirement, won't seek re-election in 2022

"It’s time for me to pass the baton to the next generation so I can focus on my health and well-being," DeFazio said in a news release.

PORTLAND, Ore. — U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., announced Wednesday that he won't seek re-election in 2022. DeFazio, the longest-serving House member from Oregon, served 36 years in the House of Representatives.

DeFazio currently serves as the Chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. The release sent out Wednesday morning by DeFazio's office outlined some of his accomplishments during his career, including "aviation safety, infrastructure investment and job creation, preservation of public lands and resources, fair trade and labor protections, organic farming and climate change."

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as Congressman for the Fourth District of Oregon," DeFazio said. "For 36 years, I have fought corporate greed and special interests to benefit Oregon's working families. ... Thank you for putting your trust in me."

U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore. said DeFazio is "the most knowledgeable and influential member of either chamber and of either party when it comes to transportation and infrastructure."

"He's carved out an unprecedented record and Oregon and our whole country is better for his service," Blumenauer said in a statement. "I am proud to have served with him and wish Peter every success in the next phase of his career."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said DeFazio's 36-year career leaves a legacy that will benefit future generations.

"Chairman DeFazio is known and respected by all as a champion of sustainable, smart and green infrastructure, whose progressive values, passion and persistence have helped rebuild America and the middle class," Pelosi said in a statement.