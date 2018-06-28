PORTLAND, Ore. -- Oregon Democratic Congressman Earl Blumenauer on Thursday announced he will support legislation that would abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Blumenauer said he will join Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisc.) in introducing legislation that would dismantle ICE “and establish a commission to provide recommendations to Congress on how to restore a more humane and service-oriented system that both protects Americans and respects immigrants.”

The legislation is expected to be introduced in the coming weeks.

“We should be prioritizing the protection of families and our borders in a humane and thoughtful way. People should be treated with compassion and respect. ICE is simply not doing that,” Blumenauer said. “Trump and his administration have made the agency so toxic that it’s time to abolish ICE, and start over.”

Blumenauer’s announcement comes on the same day nine people were arrested after federal officers in riot gear moved in to clear the entrance to the ICE holding facility in Southwest Portland. The protest began more than a week ago in response to the Trump’s administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration enforcement policy.

President Trump has since issued an executive order to stop the separation of families. A federal judge has ruled families must be reunited within 30 days.

Earlier in June, Blumenauer called the separating of children from parents “abhorrent” when he visited a federal prison in Sheridan, Ore. where ICE detainees were being held.

