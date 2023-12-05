Raul Garcia announces his campaign for Washington governor

Raul Garcia, a doctor out of Yakima, also ran for governor in 2020.

SEATTLE — Raul Garcia became one of a handful of Republicans to announce a campaign for Washington governor on Friday.

Garcia, a doctor out of Yakima, made the announcement at Seattle's Kerry Park. He joins a short list of people who have officially announced they will run in 2024.

Garcia, who has cast himself as a moderate, also ran in 2020. However, Democratic incumbent Jay Inslee was reelected for his third term.

Garcia's campaign announcement follows Inslee's decision not to seek a fourth term. The governor said he made his decision after thinking "long and hard" about not running for reelection.

Following Inslee's announcement, Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said he is exploring the idea of running in the 2024 governor's race.

”I’ve never been afraid to take on big challenges, and I’ve never forgotten who I’m fighting for,” Ferguson, a Democrat, said in a video.

A few days later, Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, a Democrat, announced she would run for governor.

Franz said Washington is facing "urgent issues," including a changing climate, housing crisis and income inequalities.

Inslee said he hasn't made any decisions about who he might endorse to follow him as governor.