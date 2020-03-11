Professor shares tips on how to talk to kids about the election

Professor shares tips on how to speak with kids about the election and potential protests

PORTLAND, Ore. — Parents may think their kids don't care about politics and elections, but that's not true, according to a Portland State University (PSU) professor.

There's a lot of tension surrounding the 2020 presidential election, and PSU education professor Gayle Thieman said parents should communicate with their children about the election, including who they're voting for and why.

"What has that candidate done that you, as a parent, agree with," Thieman said, explaining how parents can explain their political preference to children.

Thieman said it's also important to let kids know that everyone does not agree, and that parents should explain to their children that there are other people, in their family, in their school and in the community who have different political opinions and beliefs.

There are three key things to explain to your children, Thieman said:

What elections are

Why it's important to vote

What about a certain candidate reflects the family's values

When it comes to older children, Thieman said parents should allow them to form their own opinions. She said all kids should learn to be kind to people who don't agree with them.

"What not alright is to name-call and tell lies," Thieman said.

Thieman also shared advice on how parents can talk to children about potential violence and protests that could happen after the election. She said parents should explain to their children that it's OK for people to express themselves but make sure to let kids know that your family doesn't support violence.