MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. -- Multnomah Falls had a high-profile visitor on Thursday.

Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, was spotted at the popular Oregon destination.

President Jimmy Carter at Multnomah Falls on June 28, 2018

Brian Brennan

Carter said the falls were "beautiful" and "taller than I thought it was."

When asked why he was in Oregon, Carter simply responded, "to see the falls."

The Carter Center is hosting five-day event at Skamania Lodge in Stevenson, Washington in the Columbia River Gorge.

Coincidentally, the historic Benson Bridge, which connects upper and lower Multnomah Falls, reopened on Thursday. The bridge had been closed since the Eagle Creek Fire last year.

Welcome to Oregon and Washington, Mr. President.

More: Benson Bridge reopens at Multnomah Falls

© 2018 KGW