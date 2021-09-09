Biden in Boise: Everything you need to know about the president's visit

We will have live coverage of the president's visit on KTVB.COM and on-air on Idaho's News Channel 7.

BOISE, Idaho — United States President Joe Biden is traveling to Boise on Monday, Sept. 13 to visit the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) amid a multi-stop West Coast tour partially focused on the region’s devastating wildfire season. White House Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy tells KTVB Biden will discuss his Build Back Better Agenda and advocate for clean energy jobs as a solution to mitigate climate change.

Located on a 55-acre campus near the Boise Airport, NIFC is the nation's support center for wildland firefighting.

The NIFC campus has areas for administrative functions, firefighting equipment storage and refurbishment, retardant tanker operations, and aircraft ramp operations -- such as refueling, loading and unloading, and maintenance. NIFC's Predictive Services Group turns weather reports and fuels data into forecasts for firefighters working on the ground and in the air.

The trip will be Biden's first to Idaho since his election as president. The Boise stop will be part of a tour of three western states, according to the White House.

Why is Biden coming to Boise?

Idaho is one of a host of Western states hit hard this year by drought and wildfire.

After Idaho, the president is set to visit Sacramento, California, to survey wildfire damage and Long Beach, California, to participate in a rally with Gov. Gavin Newsom in opposition of the upcoming California gubernatorial recall election. The White House previously said that Biden would also fly to Denver for a Build Back Better event; that stop appears to have been dropped from the president's public schedule.

Biden previously came to Idaho as vice president in 2009 for the Special Olympics World Winter Games. Former President Barack Obama visited the Gem State twice, once in 2008 and again in 2015, but Biden did not accompany him on those trips.

When is Biden going to arrive in Boise?

According to the White House, Biden is expected to touch down at the Boise Airport at 11:50 a.m. MST on Monday, Sept. 13. After a briefing from state and federal fire agency officials, he will take a tour of NIFC, departing Boise on Air Force One at 1:55 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Where will Biden go while he is in Boise?

Who is Biden going to meet with?

Idaho Gov. Brad Little will meet with the president during his Monday visit, according to a spokeswoman for the governor's office. Little will participate in a roundtable discussion at NIFC.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said on Twitter that she is looking forward to welcoming the president to Boise, although it is unclear whether she will meet with the president in person.

"I’m excited to share our progress and discuss ways that the President’s Build Back Better plan could help us leverage local resources to invest in long term resilient infrastructure to mitigate the impacts of climate and grow a strong economy with good paying jobs for Boiseans," the mayor tweeted.

I look forward to welcoming @POTUS to Boise. We are seeing the impacts of climate change, and are proud of the work the @NIFC_Fire has done to protect the West from fire. — Mayor McLean (@boisemayor) September 9, 2021

Will traffic be impacted by Biden's visit?

The president's visit will not be open to the general public. NIFC is located near the Boise Airport, so traffic should not be impacted by his visit.

A Boise Airport spokesman said Monday morning that some flights may be delayed by the arrival and departure of Air Force One. To check your flight status, click here.

How can I follow Biden's visit to Boise?

