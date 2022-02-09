Unionized staff reach agreement with Portland, averting strike

City workers represented by the District Council of Trade Unions had been poised to strike on Thursday if a deal wasn't reached.

PORTLAND, Ore — The City of Portland and the District Council of Trade Unions have reached an agreement, union officials confirmed on Wednesday, averting a planned strike of city workers represented by the coalition's six member unions.

The union group represents more than 1,100 municipal trade workers employed by the city of Portland, or about 16% of the city's workforce, including maintenance workers, building inspectors and other roles involved in providing basic city services.

Union members voted to authorize a strike on Jan. 21 after rejecting the city's then-latest offer, which included a one-time $3,000 bonus and an annual 5% pay bump for workers in certain wage brackets.

Union officials said at the time that the offer undervalued the members' work and wasn't enough to keep pace with inflation and the rising cost of living in Portland.

The union group is required to give the city 10 days' notice before striking, and it did so on Jan. 28, warning the city that a strike would begin at 9 a.m. Feb. 10 unless an agreement could be reached.

The city's latest proposal, which union members voted to accept, includes a 1.6% cost-of-living adjustment retroactive to July of last year and an additional 5% adjustment in July of this year, according a Wednesday news release from union officials.

The contract also retains the $3,000 one-time payments from the earlier offer, plus additional cost-of-living adjustments in 2023 and 2014, ranging from 1% to 5% depending on the Consumer Price Index.

It also includes a 2% across-the-board raise on top of the cost-of-living adjustment in the fourth year of the contract, the union said, and preserves language about essential workers.

The city did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday morning.

The news comes one day after a breakthrough in a separate set of negotiations with the Portland Police Association, the union representing rank-and-file Portland police officers.

The city and the police union announced Tuesday that they had reached a tentative new four-year contract through a mediation process after two years of negotiations.