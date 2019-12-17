PORTLAND, Ore. — Activists in Portland will take part in a planned nationwide rally Tuesday to demand the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

More than 600 "Nobody Is Above The Law" protests are expected to take place across the country on Tuesday night, before the House of Representatives is expected to vote on two articles of impeachment the following day.

In Portland, activists will gather at the north end of Tom McCall Waterfront Park, near Southwest Ankeny Street and the Burnside Bridge, for the “Stand On Every Corner” rally. The protest begins at 5:30 p.m. and is scheduled to end at 7:30 p.m.

"Protestors will demand that the House of Representatives fulfills its constitutional duty by impeaching Donald Trump and that the Senate remove him from office for attempting to rig the 2020 elections," organizers wrote in a press release sent to Portland media. "Congress must show that no one—including the criminal in the White House—is above the law."

Organizers said they want it to be a peaceful, nonviolent protest. Across the country, event organizers are asking people who attend the rallies to not engage with any counter-protesters who may show up.

In the abuse of power article of impeachment, Democrats said Trump "solicited the interference" of Ukraine in the 2020 election by asking its government to publicly announce an investigation of an opponent to benefit Trump's re-election.

In the obstruction article, Democrats said Trump "directed the unprecedented, categorical and indiscriminate defiance of subpoenas issued by the House of Representatives pursuant to its 'sole Power of Impeachment.'"

If either article of impeachment is approved, Trump would join Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton as the only presidents to be impeached.

The process would then move to the Senate for a trial that likely would end without Trump's removal from office. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who would be one of the jurors deciding Trump's fate, said he will work with Trump's White House counsel on how to proceed with the trial.

On Tuesday morning, McConnell rejected a proposal from Democratic leader Chuck Schumer for additional witnesses at next months' expected Senate trial. He appealed to Democrats to "turn back from the cliff" of Wednesday’s expected House impeachment vote.

Trump insists he has done nothing wrong, calling the impeachment a "hoax" and a "witch hunt." He said impeaching a president with a record like his would be “sheer Political Madness!” His allies in Congress have used similar language, accusing Democrats of marching toward impeachment because they don't like Trump.

