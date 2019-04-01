Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s chief of staff Michael Cox resigned on Friday.

No reason has been given for Cox's departure.

“Today, my Chief of Staff submitted his letter of resignation,” Wheeler said in a statement. “I want to thank Michael Cox for his years of service. I’ve known him for many years. He is not only a trusted and loyal advisor but also a friend. Michael cares deeply about the progress and the future of the city.”

Cox worked for Wheeler dating back to 2014, when Wheeler was Oregon’s treasurer. Cox was named Wheeler's chief of staff in June 2018.

In December, Cox disclosed that he was in a romantic relationship with a subordinate.

Kristin Dennis, who is Wheeler’s deputy chief of staff, will serve as interim chief of staff.