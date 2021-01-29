Former mayor Sam Adams joins Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler's staff

Adams will serve as director of strategic innovations and lead work on Wheeler's policy priorities.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced two more people will join his staff, including former mayor Sam Adams.

Adams will serve as director of strategic innovations and lead work on policy priorities, the mayor’s office said in a press release Thursday. He’ll start on Feb. 1.

“Sam’s knowledge of Portland City Hall and his track record of action and getting things done is much welcomed,” Wheeler said in the press release. “He’s innovative, smart and energetic. He will play an important role in advancing my second term priorities.”

Wheeler said those priorities include reducing homelessness, cleaning up garbage and graffiti, improving public safety, and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic hardships the pandemic has caused.

Adams served a controversy-filled term as mayor of Portland from 2009 to 2012. Shortly after he took office, news broke that Adams lied about having a sexual relationship with legislative intern Beau Breedlove. It prompted two failed attempts to recall Adams from office, after which he decided not to run for reelection.

Prior to his mayoral term, Adams was a city commissioner and served as chief of staff for former mayor Vera Katz. He ran for city commissioner again last year but finished third in the primary, behind then-Commissioner Chloe Eudaly and eventual winner and current Commissioner Mingus Mapps.

Adams was recently with Wheeler at the Hillsdale McMenamins pub when the mayor was confronted by lawyer Cary Cadonau who, according to police statements by Wheeler and Adams, got into Wheeler’s face without a mask. Wheeler ended up pepper-spraying Cadonau. Cadonau has since apologized for his behavior and Wheeler said he considers the matter resolved.

In addition to Adams, Wheeler announced Dr. Markisha Smith will be joining his staff as a special advisor for racial justice and equity. Smith will continue to serve in her role as director of the city’s Office of Equity and Human Rights.

“Adding Dr. Smith to my team ensures her work will be given the platform it needs,” Wheeler said. “She will provide valuable expertise to my office and will help us center equity as we implement my second term agenda.”

Smith will assume her advisory role on Feb. 8.