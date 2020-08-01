PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and his wife, Katrina Maley Wheeler, are getting divorced.

Willamette Week first reported the separation. The two got married in 2005.

“As our family and close friends have been aware for some time, with mutual respect, we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We ask everyone to please respect our privacy as we navigate our next steps and do our best to maintain a sense of normalcy for our young daughter,” Ted and Katrina said in a joint statement released on Tuesday.

The split comes as Wheeler is running for re-election, seeking to become the first Portland mayor since Vera Katz to serve a second term.

