PORTLAND, Ore. -- Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler had a direct message Wednesday for protesters who plan to be violent during planned demonstrations on Aug. 17.

“To those people planning to come and inflict violence in our city: we don’t want you here,” the mayor said in a video message posted to YouTube.

The video comes two days after Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw sent the same pointed message.

“Don’t come. We don’t want you here. I don’t care what side you’re on,” Outlaw said on Monday, according to The Oregonian.

A rally against anti-fascists being advertised for Aug. 17 is expected to draw far-right groups such as the Proud Boys, Oathkeepers and Three Percenters to Portland.

Portland has been the site of several violent clashing demonstrations between left-wing anti-fascist groups and right-wing demonstrators, many from outside of Oregon, since the election of President Donald Trump. A clash in June attracted national attention when an attack on conservative writer Andy Ngo was captured on video.

Wheeler said the city has received information that some demonstrators plan to spread hateful messages, and some intend to commit violence at the Aug. 17 demonstrations.

Wheeler said the city is working with regional partners to “make sure those who break the law are held accountable.”

“We’re leading a coalition and convening jurisdictional partners on a scale that this city hasn’t seen in years,” he said.

Wheeler said he’s directed Portland police “to use whatever means necessary and to amass whatever resources necessary to ensure public safety and to uphold the law.”

