PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland City Council will vote Wednesday on a resolution to withdraw from the Joint Terrorism Task Force, and Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty expressed her opposition to the task force ahead of the vote with a rally

The JTTF is a partnership between federal and local law enforcement in cities across the country that focuses on threats of violence and terrorism.

Hardesty, an outspoken critic of the task force, says it targets political activists.

"We are not safer having Portland police working in secret with federal agencies that are attempting to re-write the lived experiences of Black people and other communities of color," she said on Monday. "Immigrants and refugees deserve to feel safe from over-policing and overreach by our federal government. Nothing about the JTTF makes that possible."

Other critics say the task force gathers information to help the federal government go after undocumented immigrants.

Portland Commissioner Nick Fish said there’s no evidence of that and he plans to vote for Portland to continue the partnership.

“I think we’re better off when we share information, and therefore, for me, it’s a no-brainer,” Fish said in a KGW interview last month.

Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw also supports the JTTF.

"I believe that removing Portland pollice officers from the JTTF is a disservice to our community and not in the best interest of our city’s public safety," she said in a Tweet on Tuesday.

Mayor Ted Wheeler also supports the continued partnership. The city council meeting starts at 2 p.m. and could last for several hours. Watch the meeting live here