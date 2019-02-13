PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland City Council on Wednesday passed a resolution to withdraw from the Joint Terrorism Task Force.

The JTTF is a partnership between federal and local law enforcement in cities across the country that focuses on threats of violence and terrorism.

Portland is the second major city, following San Francisco, to cut ties with its FBI task force.

Commissioners Jo Ann Hardesty, Amanda Fritz and Chloe Eudaly voted for the resolution to withdraw. Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Nick Fish voted against it.

Hardesty expressed her opposition to the task force ahead of the vote with a rally. An outspoken critic of the task force, she says it targets political activists.

"We are not safer having Portland police working in secret with federal agencies that are attempting to re-write the lived experiences of Black people and other communities of color," Hardesty said on Monday. "Immigrants and refugees deserve to feel safe from over-policing and overreach by our federal government. Nothing about the JTTF makes that possible."

The Oregonian: A look at Portland's involvement in the JTTF

Other critics said the task force gathers information to help the federal government target undocumented immigrants.

Portland Commissioner Nick Fish said there’s no evidence of that and he voted for Portland to continue the partnership.

“I’d rather have our values at the table than to have the FBI continue without our supervision,” he said.

Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw also supported staying in the JTTF.

"I believe that removing Portland police officers from the JTTF is a disservice to our community and not in the best interest of our city’s public safety," she said in a Tweet on Tuesday.