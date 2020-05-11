Portland City Council set to vote on proposed $18M police budget cuts Thursday

City council didn't end up voting on proposed budget cuts last week. They're expected to make a decision on Thursday at 2 p.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland City Council will decide whether to make more financial cuts to the Portland Police Bureau on Thursday.

The council has a hearing at 2 p.m. to decide whether to slash another $18 million from the police budget. They already cut $15 million from Portland Police Bureau (PPB) budget in June amid historic, nationwide anti-police protests following the death of George Floyd.

For some that didn't go far enough.

Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty — a vocal critic of the police bureau and the commissioner who pitched the cuts — said money would be reallocated to build a new model of community safety that focuses on reinvesting in communities; specifically, she wants the money used for emergency food programs and homeless supports as well as protection for renters.

Commissioners were expected to vote on making any changes to the current fiscal year budget last week as part of its Fall Budget Monitoring Process, but they adjourned their meeting after five hours of intense public testimony.

Commissioners Hardesty and Chloe Eudaly have said they'll vote to defund. Mayor Ted Wheeler, retiring Commissioner Amanda Fritz and newly elected Commissioner Dan Ryan said last week they needed more time to figure it out.

Tomorrow afternoon, City Council will vote on the Fall budget and decide whether to accept my proposed amendment to reallocate $18 million from PPB to build a bold new model of community safety that focuses on reinvesting in communities. (A thread) — Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty (@JoAnnPDX) November 5, 2020

Hardesty suggests the city get to that $18 million she's proposing by eliminating personnel and teams within the police bureau, including 42 positions vacated by officers who retired in August. She also wants PPB to get rid of its Special Emergency Response (SERT) and Rapid Response teams. The latter is a key component in PPB's response to protests this year.

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said the cuts would be detrimental to the safety of the community.