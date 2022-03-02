Portland City Council votes to ban sale and use of fireworks

The decision is related to increasingly hazardous wildfire conditions in Oregon, as well as the negative impact of fireworks on pets.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to ban the sale and use of fireworks in the city.

The decision is related to recent drought conditions and record heat in Oregon, which have led to increased risk for wildfires, property damage and fire-related injury. The negative impacts of fireworks on pets were also factored in the decision.

Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who introduced the ordinance, said the decision to ban fireworks was made "for the safety of our community as we adapt to the unfortunate realities of climate change."

It will be the second year that using fireworks is banned in Portland during the Fourth of July holiday. Fireworks were temporarily banned in city limits from June 30 to July 14, 2021

Breaking: The Portland City Council has unanimously passed a ban on the use and sale of fireworks for the safety of our community as we adapt to the unfortunate realities of climate change. — Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty (@JoAnnPDX) March 2, 2022

Hardesty retweeted an article from Oregon Public Broadcasting Wednesday that says, according to preliminary date from Portland Fire & Rescue, blazes caused by fireworks fell by almost 80% in 2021, likely because of the temporary ban.

Fireworks will still be allowed for public displays with a permit.