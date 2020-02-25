SALEM, Ore. — At a rally Tuesday morning on the steps of the Oregon Capitol, a group of people will demand that Republican senators return to work. The rally begins at 11:30 a.m.

GOP lawmakers left the capitol Monday morning, part of a boycott of an upcoming floor vote on a cap-and-trade bill that passed out of a joint committee earlier that morning.

In a statement, Oregon's Republican senators said they had "no other option" than to boycott and deny quorum. But organizers of Tuesday's rally said there's much to do during the legislative session and the absentee GOP senators "should get back to work now."

"This is not about a single issue. Oregonians oppose wasteful, costly walkouts, and deserve representation in the Legislature," the No More Costly Walkouts Coalition said in a press release.

This is the third time in the past 10 months that GOP lawmakers have walked out in opposition to legislation pushed by Democrats, who were voted to supermajorities in both the House and Senate last November.

The No More Costly Walkouts Coalition consists of the following groups:

Causa Oregon

Climate Solutions

Democratic Party of Oregon

Fair Shot for All

Family Forward Action

Forward Together

Naral Pro-Choice Oregon

Oregon AFL-CIO

Oregon AFL-CIO Oregon AFSCME

Oregon League of Conservation Voters

Oregon Nurses Association

Our Oregon

Pineros y Campesinos Unidos del Noroeste (PCUN)

Renew Oregon

SEIU Local 49

SEIU Local 503

