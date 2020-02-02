SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Legislature convenes on Monday and a cap and trade bill will once again be center stage. A cap and trade bill fell apart last year after Republicans walked out on the session, depriving Democrats of a forum.

Democrats have made some changes to the divisive legislation, aimed at reducing carbon emissions, and vow to get it passed. Republicans are unlikely to think the changes are enough to get their support, according to KGW political analyst Len Bergstein.

“Their base, meaning their voting base, says to them ‘it’s not good for us and don’t even give them a quorum, voting no is not even good enough,' so I think we’re set up for another walkout,” said Bergstein.

Thanks to a strong economy, legislators do have a $490 million windfall halfway through the budget cycle. There will be bills presented to spend some of it on mental health care and the homeless crisis.

Bergstein said Gov. Kate Brown wants to put $200 million toward wildfire prevention and suppression.

Meanwhile, Senate President Peter Courtney’s return to the Capitol is in question, at least to start. Courtney has had health problems related to an infection in an artificial hip that has had him in the hospital for a prolonged period. He is reportedly much improved, but his return Monday is in jeopardy.

“The session’s not the same without Peter Courtney,” said Bergstein. “He’s a longstanding person who understands the institution and who kind of knows how to make things happen.”

Bergstein predicted there will be some bipartisanship, supporting some bills, possibly including those connected to homelessness, health care and gun safety.

The short session is set to last just 35 days, so legislators are expected to hit the ground running on Monday.

