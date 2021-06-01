Oregon lawmakers safe as angry Trump supporters storm US Capitol

Oregon and Southwest Washington lawmakers at the U.S. Capitol let their constituents know they were safe as Trump supporters stormed the building.

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers went into hiding after pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

The Associated Press described the event as a "chaotic protest" to prevent a peaceful transfer of power. Lawmakers had to be rushed from the building as the protest interrupted challenges to Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

One person was shot at the Capitol and is in critical condition. At least five others were taken to a hospital.

In a press conference via Zoom, Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) said he and his team were safe, and that he was locked in a room with other senators. He did not disclose where they were hiding, but described the evacuation of the Capitol as abrupt.

He said he did not hear any gunshots from the crowd, but that there were rumors of a woman being shot in the chest.

Merkley blamed Pres. Donald Trump for the angry reaction from his supporters, saying the president has convinced them of a false reality that has ultimately been divisive.

Electoral college ballots rescued from the Senate floor. If our capable floor staff hadn’t grabbed them, they would have been burned by the mob. pic.twitter.com/2JCauUIlvg — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) January 6, 2021

He also said the situation resulted in the failure to have strong bipartisan pushback to what he called "lies and conspiracy theories promoted by the President of the United States" since the November election.

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said on Twitter that he and his staff were safe and "sheltering in place in a secure location."

Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.) also tweeted he was safe, adding that he was "horrified at the dangerous actions of those now storming the Capitol in an effort to overturn the will of the people."

I am safe, but I am horrified at the dangerous actions of those now storming the Capitol in an effort to overturn the will of the people. This is nothing short of a direct assault on our democracy. — Rep Peter DeFazio (@RepPeterDeFazio) January 6, 2021

"This is nothing short of a direct assault on our democracy," DeFazio wrote.

Reps. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.) and Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) both said they were safe. They referred to the crowd's actions as "domestic terrorism" and put blame on Trump for provoking the violence.

I am continuing to shelter in place. Trump repeatedly incited this act of domestic terrorism, including encouraging armed protestors this very morning, steps from the Capitol. He must tell his supporters to leave the Capitol immediately before more people are hurt. — Suzanne Bonamici (@RepBonamici) January 6, 2021

Rep. Cliff Bentz (R-Ore.), Oregon's only Republican in the U.S. House, tweeted that he urges those at the U.S. Capitol to respect law enforcement and allow Congress to resume deliberation in the electoral certification process.

Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.) tweeted he was safe.

A spokesperson for Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (D-Wash.), who represents Southwest Washington, said she is safe and sheltering in place.

Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) tweeted that she and her staff are safe.

She wrote, "I condemn in the strongest terms the hate-fueled violence we are seeing in our nation's Capitol today, as should every leader committed to the peaceful transfer of power in our country."

In response to questions about my safety: I'm safe and so is my staff, but I condemn in the strongest terms the hate-fueled violence we are seeing in our nation's Capitol today, as should every leader committed to the peaceful transfer of power in our country. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) January 6, 2021

KGW has not yet heard from Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) or her team.

In response to the violence seen in Washington D.C., President Trump wrote multiple tweets urging his supporters to remain peaceful, describing the Republican party as the "Party of Law & Order."

Trump also tweeted a video in which he continued to falsely claim the election was "stolen," and that it was a "landslide election and everyone knows it," before asking for people to go home peacefully.

President-elect Joe Biden gave an address as the Capitol was under siege:

“At this hour our democracy is under unprecedented assault unlike anything we've seen in modern times,” Biden said, adding that what unfolded was, “an assault on the rule of law like few times we have ever seen it.”

He said the uprising bordered on sedition, adding, "The scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect a true America, do not represent who we are.”