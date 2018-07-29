PORTLAND, Ore. — In a union hall basement in Southeast Portland on Saturday, a grassroots training is underway for those who will push back against a challenge of Oregon’s sanctuary state law.

Related: Should Oregon stay a sanctuary state? Voters to decide in November

The law limits how much local law enforcement can cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

Andrea Williams is one of the leaders. She’s the executive director Causa, an immigrants’ rights group.

“What taking away this law would do is it could potentially open the door to allowing our local police to become an arm of Trump's deportation force," she said.

But the supporters, including Cynthia Kendoll, the leader of Oregonians for Immigration Reform, urge a yes vote.

She argues the sanctuary law began as an effort to stop racial profiling. But that it “morphed into special protection for those who are here illegally."

The other big issue that made the ballot in Oregon would prohibit state money from funding abortions, except for instances of rape, incest or when medically necessary.

Related: Oregonians to decide if state funding of abortion permitted

KGW political analyst Len Bergstein said the abortion funding law will likely get a lot of attention.

“Given where the Supreme Court is going, off to the right a little bit, and a retreat in terms of reproductive rights, Oregon becomes a really essential battleground,” Bergstein said.

He also expects a big fight over the sanctuary laws.

“I think we'll stay a sanctuary but I don’t think it will be without a very big battle over it and raising a whole bunch of issues,” he said.

© 2018 KGW