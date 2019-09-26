PORTLAND, Ore. — On Wednesday, President Trump defended his phone call with the president of Ukraine that, in part, has led to a formal impeachment inquiry against him.

The president said there was nothing wrong with the conversation and that he didn't pressure Ukraine's leader to investigate political rival and democratic presidential primary candidate Joe Biden and his son.

Ukraine's president also publicly said nobody pressed him.

RELATED: Trump pushes back at the UN on Democrats after Ukraine memo release

This all comes after the white house released a memo of the call, originally described as a transcript, that featured notes taken by officials who listened to the call.

The notes show President Trump said, "I would like you to do us a favor though," immediately after Ukraine's president said he wanted to buy American missiles.

He then talked about requests - some of which involved Biden.

RELATED: Why the White House memo of Trump's Ukraine call is not a word for word transcript

According to an NBC News tally, a majority of the members of the House now favor some kind of impeachment action against the president. However, that doesn't necessarily mean they will all vote to impeach at this point. Some are simply expressing support for the impeachment inquiry before they make a decision.

Much like the politicians, we found mixed opinions from Oregonians on Wednesday when we asked what they thought about the impeachment inquiry. We spoke to people in downtown Portland and rural Oregon to find out their takes, and posed the question on social media.

KGW-TV GRAB YOUR PHONE: Open your camera, record your video and post in comments (or send an email to newstips@kgw.com). We may use your video on TV and on KGW.com

Regardless of their political beliefs, most people around the area agreed on one thing: they feel this is a distraction from the issues that impact their daily lives.

While some Democrats are excited and say it's long overdue, other Dems don't think anything is going to come of this. Meanwhile, Republicans we spoke with think it's a waste of time and defend the president because they don’t feel he’s done anything wrong.

Our crews first stopped in Portland’s Pearl District to hit a popular lunch spot, where people were eager to talk about the impeachment inquiry.

“This has been a long time coming. I don't really know if it's going to make much of a difference. And what I'm worried about is that it's actually going to hurt the Democratic Party and it's going to make him get re-elected next term. And that's kind of freaking me out,” Portlander Candida Bell said. “The Democratic Party has been trying to get him impeached since he was elected and it’s like this guy can do no wrong, like… he’s untouchable as far as the law goes. So, I don’t really know if this going to make a difference. I’d love for it to make a difference but I’m not sure.”

Arlene Swindle, visiting her son from South Carolina, told us she’s going to sit back and watch it unfold. When asked if she feels the impeachment inquiry impacts her, Swindle said no.

“I think that whatever is going to happen they’re going to go ahead and do it or they won’t, and we’ll see what happens from there,” she told KGW. “It would take forever and right now everybody is all over the board. Just make a decision and do it and stop talking about it.”

Watch: President Trump's news conference on Wednesday

Our crews also drove out to Forest Grove drive-in.

Kevin Rariden lives near Newport, but worked in Forest Grove this week. He said the impeachment inquiry is “ridiculous”.

“It feels kind of like a distraction. I mean, all the other stuff that's going on in the government and they want to pick on Trump for everything that he does. I mean the guy has done nothing but great for this country. Everything he’s done has been really good for the economy, I mean we’re doing better now than we’ve ever done and there’s no reason for them to be treating him the way they treat him,” Rariden told KGW.

In Wilsonville, our crew met up with Ryan Knauss. His view: Dems are counting their chickens before they hatch.

“In two words: Russia 2.0. I mean, like, come on guys, cut your losses, there's nothing there,” Knauss said.

Knauss doesn't feel the president has done anything wrong, and this is a reaction by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to gain control of her party.

“Sure, this guy is not [politically correct] and, I’ll be honest, that’s what I like about him,” Knauss said. “The thing that matters is what he has and has not done, according to the law. He has been within the realm of the law, whether he’s worded something or not the way you like it, he stayed within the parameters of the law.”

We also found some very liberal views in what are considered more conservative parts of Oregon.

RELATED: What would it take to impeach an American president?