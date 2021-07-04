Oregon Senate GOP leader faces recall effort for not walking out

Senate Minority Leader Fred Girod faces a recall effort because he was among GOP lawmakers who allowed the chamber to reach a quorum last month.

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon state Senate Minority Leader Fred Girod faces a recall effort because he was among GOP lawmakers who allowed the chamber to reach a quorum last month while it debated whether to ban firearms in state buildings.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that Girod and five fellow Republicans were on hand March 25, ensuring the chamber had the minimum 20 members present required to take up business.

On Monday, a Molalla resident filed a prospective petition to bounce Girod from the Senate seat he’s held since 2008.

To successfully force a recall election, the petition will need to collect at least 8,922 valid signatures from voters in Girod’s district by July 6.