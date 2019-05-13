SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Senate has approved a multibillion dollar education tax designed to boost student performance and decrease class sizes.

The chamber passed the bill 18 to 11 Monday afternoon after minority Republicans ended a nearly week-long walkout to protest the levy. The measure previously passed the House and now heads to Gov. Kate Brown for her signature.

It would raise $1 billion per year through a half a percent tax on Oregon's wealthiest businesses.

The package calls for a .057% tax on gross receipts for businesses with $1 million or more in sales, which make up less than 10% of all businesses in the state.

