SALEM, Ore. -- Secretary of State Dennis Richardson announced Wednesday morning that he has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

He disclosed the information in a blog post.

On a more personal note, there is another challenge to be faced that was not expected. This challenge will be my responsibility, however, I will lean on my team and my family.

In May, I was diagnosed and began treatment for a small, cancerous brain tumor. While this was a difficult diagnosis to hear, I’m blessed and optimistic. We caught it early. I have a treatment plan in place, and I have an exceptional support system here at work and at home. I am taking on this challenge the same way I’ve taken on every challenge since my days flying “Night Hawk” as a combat helicopter pilot—I’ve considered my options, set my goal, developed my plan, and failure is not an option.

I am excited to continue serving along with my incredible team of 219 professionals. You have elected me as your Secretary of State, and you can count on me and my Administrative team, Audits Division, Corporations Division, Elections Division, and the State Archives to always provide the same outstanding service.

In addition to serving Oregon, it is wonderful to be able to serve in another positive and meaningful way. This is an opportunity to advocate for all who are living with and fighting cancer along with their loved ones.

No one is promised tomorrow, so please use my situation as a reminder to be kinder, more patient, and more loving to each other. And, if by God’s grace we all live long, thriving lives, let’s live them with purpose. That’s my plan.

I’ll keep you posted.

Richardson said he will provide additional details about his diagnosis during a Facebook Live event at noon on Wednesday.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Secretary Richardson and his family as he undergoes treatment for a small, cancerous brain tumor," said Oregon Sen. Jackie Winters, R-Salem. "From my years of working with the Secretary, I know that his fighting spirit and strong faith will serve him well through this battle."

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said via Twitter "We at Oregon DOJ wish @OregonSOS the very best for a clean bill of health as he undertakes treatment to fight cancer. We know him to be positive, tough and determined—all qualities that support his statement that 'failure is not an option.' We wholeheartedly agree!"

© 2018 KGW