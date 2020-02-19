SALEM, Ore. — House Republican Leader Christine Drazan announced Republicans in her caucus will not be attending a floor session scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Two thirds of a caucus is required to hold quorum, and if at least 21 Republicans choose not to attend, others in attendance will not be able to discuss business.

The cap-and-trade bill, HB 4159, was on the schedule to be discussed, among others.

Rep. Drazan has said she wants to slow down the pace of the legislature's current "short session," and has reiterated in recent days she wants to allow public hearings for the bill, calling it an "insider game" and an "abuse of the short session."

The so-called cap-and-trade bill calls for the state to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to at least 45% below 1990 emissions levels by 2035 and to at least 80% below by 2050. The bill would force big greenhouse gas emitters to obtain credits for each metric ton of carbon dioxide they emit. Opponents say fossil fuel companies will wind up offloading increased costs to customers.

Rep. Drazan said she expects her fellow caucus members to be back in chambers Wednesday morning.

Eleven Republican state senators walked out last summer in opposition to the cap-and-trade bill, and refused to return to the Capitol until Democrats agreed to send cap-and-trade back to committee.

